Reopening rally stretches from Hong Kong to New York

People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Shares advanced in Asia early Tuesday after Wall Street shook off a weak start and ended with modest gains thanks to another solid showing from big technology companies. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Stocks rallied worldwide on Tuesday as more countries relaxed restrictions on businesses, raising hopes for a recovery from the historic plunge sweeping the global economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5% in the first few minutes of trading following similar gains in Paris, London and Hong Kong. Crude oil also continued its mini-rally after falling to record lows late last month.

In California, some retail businesses could begin serving customers again as early as Friday, under some restrictions. Many European countries have also begun relaxing strict orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, while waiting to see if it leads to a rise in infections. In Asia, the first pitches of the South Korean baseball season thwacked into catchers’ mitts, albeit in stadiums with no fans in attendance.

“It is hard to be a raging pessimist when lockdowns are lifting in the next few weeks,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 334 points, or 1.4%, at 24,084 , as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq was up 1.6%.

Hopes that reopening economies will eventually lead to a pickup demand also helped oil prices rally further. A barrel of U.S. oil to be delivered in June rose 16.5% to $23.75. It’s been generally climbing since hitting a low of $6.50 late last week. It’s still well below the roughly $60 that it cost at the start of the year after plunging on worries that the collapse in oil demand would lead to topped-out storage tanks with nowhere left to put spare crude.

Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, gained 11.9% to $30.44 per barrel.

“The feeling on the floor is that energy is in a better spot, and while it’s not brilliant,“ the gulf between oil supplies and demand “is starting to shift in a more positive direction,” Chris Weston of Pepperstone said in a report.

That helped energy stocks in the S&P 500 climb 3.5% for the biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index. National Oilwell Varco rose 6.5%, and Occidental Petroleum gained 6.2%.

Technology stocks also continued their strong run, and Apple and Microsoft both rose at least 1.5%. That’s big for the S&P 500 because those two companies alone account for 11% of the entire index’s market value.

The market’s gains were widespread, though. More than 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 were up. And the small stocks in the Russell 2000 index were doing even better than their larger rivals, a sign of rising expectations for coming economic growth. The Russell 2000 was up 2.7%.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 2%, the CAC 40 in Paris gained 2.1% and the FTSE 100 in London rose 2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.1% as the government said it would relax some social distancing measures, allowing certain businesses such as gyms, cinemas and beauty salons to reopen and doubling the number of individuals allowed at public gatherings to a maximum of eight. Markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul were closed for holidays.

In another sign of a bit less pessimism in the market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.67% from 0.63% late Monday. Treasury yields tend to rise when investors are upgrading their expectations for the economy and inflation. But it’s still well below the 1.90% it yielded at the start of the year.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.