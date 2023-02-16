ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s something big in the works in Brighton. Applications are open for the first classes at the new Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship.

It opens this fall and will offer a two-year certificate program with a primary focus on a business-related courses.

The institute is on Sawgrass Drive. They are looking for 250 students for the first year, with annual tuition starting at $8,900.

News 8 spoke with Ian Mortimer, the first President to lead the institute backed by billionaire Tom Golisano and you can watch the interview on this page.

Tuition assistance and scholarships will be available for those accepted into the institute. The program is geared toward high school graduates, young working professionals and veterans.

Learn more about applying here.