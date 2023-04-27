HOLLEY, N.Y. (WROC) — A new antique and thrift shop is set to open on Saturday in Holley!

Juxtapose Depot, located in the former train depot on Fancher Road, will offer hand-picked and staff-evaluated items to its customers. The company says this ensures customers are receiving the best value and highest quality.

“We’ve been collecting, buying, and selling antiques, collectibles, and vintage goods for more than 28 years,” Owner Jim Wells said. “Our current business evolution of Juxtapose Depot started

operations in January of this year inside the old Train Depot located in Fancher. We are very excited to offer the juxtaposition of a traditional Antique Shop-to-Thrift for people who, instead of purchasing new items, strive to lessen their impact on the environment.”

Juxtapose Depot adds they offer a large selection of antique and collectible treasures suitable for every budget, every style, every room, and every home.

The grand opening for the business is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular hours will be weekends, with Sunday hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.