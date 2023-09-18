ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Amazon is holding a hiring day event this Friday for folks interested in working at its new warehouse in Gates.

The facility off Manitou Road was expected to open in August, but Gates Town Supervisor Cosmo Guinta now expects a fourth quarter launch of this year.

The Friday hiring event will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Italian American Community Center at 150 Frank DiMino Way.

Amazon requests applicants bring an I-9 identification, but no resume, and in most cases, no interview will be required for some of the expected one-thousand jobs. Some applicants will get a job offer on site, the company promises.

You can find more information or start your application on Amazon’s hiring website.