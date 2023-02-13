ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local bookstore is working to move on to its next chapter after a fire destroyed the business back in January.

The early-morning fire, which was deemed electrical, started in Veneto Wood Fired Pizza and Pasta — which shared the same building as the store. The fire quickly spread into Akimbo Books and destroyed most of the merchandise.

According to Akimbo’s owner Rachel Crawford, they started searching for a new storefront location days after the fire. Monday, Crawford announced via social media that she’s settled on a new location in the Neighborhood of the Arts.

“There are so many hurdles to opening a small business — but damn, starting from scratch twice in one year is really something,” Crawford told News 8. “That being said, it’s exciting to open our doors again and get back to what we love doing.”

Crawford said there are still a few kinks to work out, but they hope to officially reopen sometime this spring, if all goes well. Following the fire, Akimbo Bookshop set up a GoFundMe to help efforts to rebuild and reopen, as insurance didn’t cover most of the damages.

“Most bookstores (small businesses in general, but the inventory is a massive start up cost for bookstores) need $60 to $250k to get started,” she said. “The pandemic put me in financial hardship before the first bookstore, and I did the best I could with the resources I had […] it’s going to take a lot of hard work and frugality to get things running smoothly again.”

The support she said the business has received is “unfathomable,” thanking several local businesses who held their own fundraisers for Akimbo, as well as other businesses who provided additional support.

“Folks I’ve never met have reached out. The wider literary community came through,” she said. “People are good at the heart of things. Sometimes it takes something of this magnitude to remind you.”

If you’d like to donate to Akimbo, visit here.