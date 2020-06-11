Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Airlines aim for takeoff as lockdowns ease and demand rises

Business

by: DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 1, 2020 file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. The skies are clearing up a bit for airlines as states ease lockdown measures and travelers slowly return to airport check-in lines. More airlines are restoring flights to their schedules and investors have taken note, driving up shares for the major airlines after a staggering decline. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

The skies are clearing up a bit for airlines as states ease lockdown measures and travelers slowly return to airport check-in lines.

After a pronounced slump in air travel in the spring, airlines are adding back flights as they hope to salvage some lost revenue during the key summer travel season. As of Monday, investors had driven shares for the major airlines back to their early March levels, before the coronavirus forced the U.S. economy to a standstill.

The airline industry has essentially been grounded for months after a plunge in passenger demand forced American Airlines, United Airlines and others to slash flight schedules. They were among the hardest hit companies as the coronavirus abruptly shut down overseas markets and then pushed the U.S. into a pandemic-induced recession. Even with the recent surge in airlines shares, the NYSE Arca Airline index remains well below its 2020 high from mid-February, when restrictions on international travel began to take hold.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway dumped all of its holdings in the major airlines as revenue dried up. Air travel had plummeted to levels unseen since the early years of the commercial jetliner days in the 1950s. The industry took a $25 billion bailout from the U.S. government to help shore up balance sheets as it grounded flights and cut staff.

Analysts don’t expect passenger traffic to get back to 2019 levels anytime soon. Last week, American Airlines said that next month it will operate 55% of the U.S. flights that it ran in July 2019. United Airlines will run a more modest 30% of its schedule compared with a year ago. But for investors, those small signs of recovery were enough to warrant jumping back into airlines stocks.

Shares of American Airlines surged 41% the day it announced the additional capacity. Meanwhile, vacation destinations in Florida, the Gulf Coast and mountain states are seeing some of the strongest resurgence in demand. United plans to resume about 130 nonstop routes in July that it had suspended.

“While it is unlikely that we are out of the woods on COVID-19, improving passenger flow numbers suggest some consumers’ desire to travel is outweighing COVID-19 concerns,” said Citi analyst Stephen Trent, in a note to investors.

But airlines still have a long way to go on their path to a recovery. Even after restoring some of its schedule, Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it expects revenue to plunge 90% during the second quarter and it will have to renegotiate credit agreements in order to avoid default. Airlines such as American, United and Delta with significant overseas businesses face an even more difficult recovery as demand remains dismal for international travel. Airlines shares have pulled back this week along with the broader market as investors question the strength of the economic recovery globally and in the U.S.

In a recent report, the trade association Airlines for America pointed out that passenger volumes took 3 years to recover from the impact of the 9/11 attacks and more than 7 years to fully recover from the global financial crisis. Even after passenger demand has recovered, the costs of the crisis will linger.

“Once demand has recovered, it will take years for airlines to retire the newly accumulated billions of dollars of debt and to address the sizable associated interest expense, limiting their wherewithal to rehire and reinvest,” according to Airlines for America.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss