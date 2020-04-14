Adidas cleared for 3 billion euros in rescue loans

Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Adidas cleared for 3 billion euros in rescue loans

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors wears Christmas-themed Adidas Pro Model Superstars shoes in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Denver, USA. Sports apparel and shoe company Adidas said Tuesday April 14, 2020, it has been approved by the German government for a 3 billion-euro ( US dollars 3.3 billion) emergency loan to help the company get through a period of lost business due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, FILE)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Sports apparel and shoe company Adidas says it has been approved by the German government for a 3 billion-euro ( $3.3 billion) emergency loan to help the company get through a period of lost business due to the virus outbreak.

The company based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, said Tuesday that it was suspending dividends, share buybacks and 2020 executive bonuses as a condition of getting the loan “to bridge this unprecedented situation.”

The yet to be concluded syndicated revolving loan comprises a commitment of 2.4 billion euros from the state-owned development bank KfW and 600 million euros in loan commitments at customary market conditions from a consortium of the company’s partner banks, including UniCredit, Bank of America, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Mizuho Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. Adidas said it agrees to repay any unused portion of the money including interest and fees, as quickly as possible.

The company said in a statement that it would forgo short- and long-term bonuses for the year, equalling 65% of target annual compensation for top management. Long-term bonuses for the next level of management would also be forfeited.

“The further development of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the company’s business cannot be predicted at this point in time,” the company said. “As a result, adidas is still not able to provide an outlook for the full year 2020 that includes this impact.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss