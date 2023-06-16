ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Abundance Food Co-Op in Rochester is celebrating “World Refill Day” Friday, with 10% off bulk items.

Abundance is a consumer co-op grocery store with dozens of staple items. The grocery store says World Refill Day is a way to bring awareness to buying in bulk.

“One of the organizing principles of co-ops, which Abundance Food Co-Op is, is the idea of buying in bulk and saving money and saving packaging, so it’s part of our DNA since the 70s since we got our start,” Brandon Kane said.

Abundance Food Co-Op is located at 517 South Avenue in Rochester.