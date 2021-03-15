Abby Wambach squares off with Usain Bolt in new Gatorade commercial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Soccer star and Rochester native Abby Wambach went head-to-head against Olympic track legend Usain Bolt in a new Gatorade commercial.

The ad pays homage to Gatorade’s 1997 “Anything you can do, I can do better” commercial with Michael Jordan and Mia Hamm — who both make cameos in this new version.

“The campaign highlights the equal capabilities of women and men in sports, focusing on channeling your inner competitor, no matter what you’re doing,” said Ailee Hendricks on behalf of Gatorade.

The commercial also introduces the brand’s latest innovation: Gatorade Zero with Protein.

