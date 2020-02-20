Abbott’s opens new location in South Carolina

The Nettnin family after opening their new Abbott’s location. Photo courtesy of Todd Nettnin.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Abbott’s Frozen Custard has officially opened a new location, but it’s not loca.

This time, a former Rochester family is bringing a taste of its hometown to South Carolina.

Kathy and Todd Nettnin both have roots in Rochester, but now the couple, along with their children Jessica and Tyler, are bringing a Flower City tradition of frozen custard to Tega Cay, South Carolina.

Photo courtesy of Todd Nettnin

The Nettnin family is in good company amongst their Abbott’s clientele. When they relocated just two years ago, they joined a large sector of folks in the greater Charlotte area that are former Rochesterians.

There were so many that after just a year of living in their new city, they decided that bringing a taste of Rochester to Tega Cay could be more than a good business opportunity.

Photo courtesy of Todd Nettnin

“We were looking into opening a business and in one day I talked to about eight people from Rochester,” Todd Nettnin said. “That always stuck in my mind. A couple months after that, I saw that Abbott’s wanted to open a location, and we saw it as a perfect opportunity.”

Photo courtesy of Todd Nettnin

This is South Carolina’s second Abbott’s location, and the first for the Nettnins.

Todd says his experience opening a new Abbott’s location with his wife Kathy was like joining a family.

“It’s a process,” he said. “You have to be accepted into the family. You can’t just write them a check.”

Photo courtesy of Todd Nettnin

Abbott’s is planning to open “many more” locations in the greater Charlotte area, and it seems there are plenty of former Rochesterians eager for a taste of home.

“We spend so much of our time talking Rochester every day with our guests,” said Nettnin. “We are even planning a Rochester night with garbage plates and Genesee beer.”

Photo courtesy of Todd Nettnin

The Nettnins’ Abbott’s location shares frequent stories of Rochesterians bonding over frozen custard to their store’s Facebook page.