ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Small business Saturday festivities continued on Monroe Avenue in Rochester today.

At Aaron’s Alley, there were spontaneous raffles, cookies, candy canes, and of course — their Grateful Dead bear!

Owner Jennifer Plunkett tells News 8 the shop has been there for 33 years and fortunate for the support Rochester has provided, adding it’s known as the ‘hippie headquarters’ for any and all tie-dye needs. And this season is proving to be one filled with hope!

“The Monroe Avenue Merchant’s Association has got a lot of new blood and we really been collaborating with all the neighborhood associations so it’s really been a lot of fun in the last few months, we’ve all come out, we’re working together for today’s event, we’ve been sponsoring different cleanups, so it’s got a lot more community feel seems to be reviving on Monroe Ave. like it was back in the 90’s when it was two streets worth of fun, fun, stuff and two days, it would take you to do the whole Ave.,” Plunkett said. “It was a lot of fun!”

Plunkett adds she’s starting to see regular shopper’s grandkids come in now keeping the tradition going to the next generation. And the Monroe Ave. Merchant’s Association’s assisting shops with truly making Small Business Saturday something folks can enjoy and remember with free hot cocoa, popcorn and gift certificate giveaways.

And down Monroe Ave. a little bit, we checked out one of the newer spots on the block! “Nine Spots Brewing,” jumping in on the Small Business Saturday fun, just about to mark the one-year milestone for the company.

There were other promotions too, like 20 percent off merchandise, and $3 hot dogs all day.

“There’s still folks that we are trying to drive down to this area of town. A lot has changed over the past couple of years, a lot of brand new development, a lot of new businesses that have taken up spaces that were formerly vacant for long periods of time and you know, it’s a new Monroe Ave.,” Owner Chris Nothnagle said. “Honestly, the community is one of the reasons why we chose this location. The businesses are very supportive of each other. There’s been a renewed vibrancy in the Monroe Merchant’s Association over the last year that is really helping to bring together the neighborhoods along the Ave.”