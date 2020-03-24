7-Eleven and Papa John’s both hiring 20,000 people

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

7-Eleven and Papa John’s both hiring 20,000 people

Business

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Looking for a convenient job, 7 Eleven is hiring over 20,000 new store employees throughout the country to meet the increase in demand for its products and services during the Coronavirus pandemic.

7-Eleven is committed to cleanliness, and hiring for these roles will not only help reinforce that fact by ensuring stores stay sanitized, but will also provide necessary products, services and job opportunities to American citizens in need.

— 7-Eleven Website

Need more bread, Papa John’s is also looking for new hires to meet the increased demand brought on by the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The pizza chain is hiring up to 20,000 workers “immediately,” the Lousiville-based company announced Monday. In most cases, applicants will be interviewed and start on the same day, according to a report from Fox Business.

For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s

— Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer Marvin Boakye said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss