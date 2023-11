ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester General Motors plant will receive about $68 million in investments as part of the United Autoworkers Union tentative agreement with the company.

Dan Maloney, the president of UAW Local 1097, says $56 million of that money would be used to equip and prepare the plant to perform coolant tube work for electric vehicles.

The tentative UAW-GM agreement has yet to be ratified by members. That contract vote is scheduled for November 14.