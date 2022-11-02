ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hot on the heels of the announcement of Micron’s semiconductor investment near Syracuse, another company related to semiconductor production plans on setting up shop in New York, this time in our region.

The British-based Edwards Vacuum picked the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in Genesee County, and it’s expected to create around 600 new jobs.

This is a nearly $320-million dollar investment Edwards is taking up on 240,000 square feet of the STAMP site. It’s said those grounds have the ability to provide green energy to power such a project, and the area– like the Micron site near Syracuse– is ready for this kind of development.

Matt Hurlbutt with Greater Rochester Enterprise says Edwards will hire 600 people, which includes both jobs in the factory and those that support the community.

The company specializes in vacuum and abatement equipment in the semiconductor industry and is vital to the manufacturing of television sets, LEDs, and solar cells.

Hurlbutt says this announcement is all about jobs, and new manufacturing investments. He doesn’t want to say Upstate will be replacing Silicon Valley but says this certainly sends a message to the world that New York State is a great place to work and live.

“I think we’ve got a great story to tell in Rochester as well as Upstate, you saw that in today’s announcement, and it’s really a message we want to send to the world: if you want to work for game-changing companies and leading technology, innovative companies, you should be looking in Rochester and be living and working here,” said Hurlbutt.

Also weighing in on the announcement Wednesday were Senator Chuck Schumer and Governor Kathy Hochul.

“Upstate is becoming the global hub for the chip industry. I told Edwards Vacuum’s top brass last month there was no better site than STAMP to locate a new plant and I’m glad they heeded my call. With my CHIPS and Science Act as the lightning rod, we are now seeing energy flow into Upstate’s manufacturing sector like never before, and this investment will further cement that the future of microchips will be built with American-made products, crafted by New York workers,” said Schumer.

“We are better positioned than ever to make New York a global hub for advanced manufacturing and attract the jobs of the future. I am thrilled to welcome Edwards Vacuum to Genesee County and look forward to working with them, as well as our local, state, and federal partners, as they make New York their home,” said Hochul.

ABOUT EDWARDS VACUUM:

“Edwards is the leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services. These are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells; are used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications, steel and other metallurgy, pharmaceutical and chemical; and for both scientific instruments and a wide range of R&D applications. Edwards has more than 8,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.“