ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holiday shopping season has shifted throughout the years. Once upon a time, few, if any retailers were open on Thanksgiving. Then we saw many openings on the holiday or at midnight. After the pandemic, the pendulum swung and we’re mostly focused on Black Friday.
We’re going to break down hours for your favorite stores on Friday, but first, for those of you who always forget the cranberry sauce, let’s start with grocery store hours on Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving (11/24) Grocery Store Hours
Abundance Food Co-op: Open normal hours; 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Aldi: All Aldi locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
BJ’s: All BJ’s locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The locations will be open at 8 a.m. the following day
Costco: All Costco locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The stores will be open at 9 a.m. the following day.
Hegedorns: 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Herrema’s Marketplace: TBD
Tops: Tops locations will be open at 7:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m.
Wegmans: All Wegmans locations will open at 6:00 a.m. and will close at 4:00 p.m.
OTHER STORES:
Big Lots: 7:00 a.m. – midnight
Dollar General: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Family Dollar: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Black Friday Hours
Best Buy: 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Costco: 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
JCPenney: 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Kohl’s: 5:00 a.m. – midnight
Macy’s: 6:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
Michaels: Open on Thanksgiving from 6:00 p.m. to midnight; will reopen at 7 a.m. for Black Friday
Old Navy: Open on Thanksgiving from 3:00 p.m. to 1 a.m., will reopen at 7:00 a.m. for Black Friday
Target: Open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Walmart: 5:00 a.m. – midnight
SHOPPING MALLS:
Eastview Mall: Eastview Mall will open early on Black Friday at 7 a.m.
Marketplace Mall: Black Friday hours TBA
The Mall at Greece Ridge: Open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.