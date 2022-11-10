Woman turning an open sign on glass front door of coffee shop. Business owner hanging an open sign at a cafe.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holiday shopping season has shifted throughout the years. Once upon a time, few, if any retailers were open on Thanksgiving. Then we saw many openings on the holiday or at midnight. After the pandemic, the pendulum swung and we’re mostly focused on Black Friday.

We’re going to break down hours for your favorite stores on Friday, but first, for those of you who always forget the cranberry sauce, let’s start with grocery store hours on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving (11/24) Grocery Store Hours

Abundance Food Co-op: Open normal hours; 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Aldi: All Aldi locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

BJ’s: All BJ’s locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The locations will be open at 8 a.m. the following day

Costco: All Costco locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The stores will be open at 9 a.m. the following day.

Hegedorns: 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Herrema’s Marketplace: TBD

Tops: Tops locations will be open at 7:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m.

Wegmans: All Wegmans locations will open at 6:00 a.m. and will close at 4:00 p.m.

OTHER STORES:

Big Lots: 7:00 a.m. – midnight

Dollar General: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Family Dollar: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Black Friday Hours

Best Buy: 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Costco: 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

JCPenney: 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Kohl’s: 5:00 a.m. – midnight

Macy’s: 6:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Michaels: Open on Thanksgiving from 6:00 p.m. to midnight; will reopen at 7 a.m. for Black Friday

Old Navy: Open on Thanksgiving from 3:00 p.m. to 1 a.m., will reopen at 7:00 a.m. for Black Friday

Target: Open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Walmart: 5:00 a.m. – midnight

SHOPPING MALLS:

Eastview Mall: Eastview Mall will open early on Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Marketplace Mall: Black Friday hours TBA

The Mall at Greece Ridge: Open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.