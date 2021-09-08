$20 million in new pandemic grants open to small businesses in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More help is on the way for local businesses who continue to struggle during the pandemic.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced $20 million in CARES Act funding will be available to small businesses.

The grants can be used to pay rent, payroll, operating expenses, or COVID related expenses. Eligible businesses can get either $10,000; $15,000; or $20,000.

In order to process all these applications, the county hired nine more temporary workers, and is using the help of Ibero, the Urban League, and Pathstone to help business owners with the process.

“We’re at that time again where we’ve been hearing from businesses still who are struggling,” Bello said, “struggling to hire, struggling to maintain their business operations. A lot of us are sick and tired of COVID. We don’t want to deal with it anymore, but COVID is not done with us. Our numbers are still where they are, between 100 to 200 cases a day, and businesses are still making investments to deal with the effects of COVID so they can stay open.”

NEW: Monroe County announcing $20 million in CARES Act funding will go to small business grants. In this round of grants, eligible businesses can get $10,000, $15,000, or $20,000 depending on number of full-time employees. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/lMbuSmCmxO — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 8, 2021

Applications are live now. Click here to apply. The deadline is October 6 at 5:00 p.m.