ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA of Greater Rochester announced the naming of its new aquatic center at the Sands Family YMCA.

The center will be named the Prince Aquatic Center after a $1 million gift to YMCA by businessman and philanthropist Brian F. Prince.

YMCA says the center will be 10,000 square feet and feature two pools — a warm water pool with a splash pad for families and a six-lane exercise pool for lap swim and other activities. The center will also include a whirlpool and dry sauna.

Sands Family YMCA is set to open October 2. The YMCA says the facility is able to open due to a $13.5 million gift by the Sands Family Foundation.

In addition to the Prince Aquatic Center, the facility will feature three studios for group exercise, multiple gymnasiums, including one with turf two pools, a creator’s space and teaching kitchen. In addition to spaces inside the facility, the Sands Family YMCA will have the full-day licensed Mickey Sands Childcare Center and on-site medical services.

In March, the YMCA of Greater Rochester announced community members can get involved in financially supporting the Canandaigua Family YMCA through ‘Become Rooted.’ The campaign will be represented in the form of a tree in the lobby of the new facility. For more information on the campaign, and how to get involved, click the link here.