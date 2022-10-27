ROCHESTER N.Y.(WROC) — Walgreens on Thurston Road is yet another store in the 19th Ward that is closing, and residents are wondering what this means for the future neighborhood.

Commissioner of Neighborhood and Business Development Dana Miller says the reason behind the closure is not enough business.

“We were able to reach some Walgreens executives on the phone and talk to them about it and they indicated that the store was not meeting its targets for prescription volume and that’s why they made the difficult decision to close it, Miller said.”

He says the prescriptions will be moved to another store on Chili Avenue which is a little over two miles away.

Local resident Mark Anthony Jackson says he’s seen a similar decision like this happen before.

“We were stuck in the same thing when Rite Aid used to be here like about five years ago. They said they were leaving the neighborhood thinking we were going down but Walgreens was the savior, now they’re checking out too,” Jackson said.

Jackson has lived in the area since 2016 and he says this decision is a major inconvenience for a lot of people.

“I don’t really drive too much and Walgreens is about a two-minute walk,” Jackson said. “You know a lot of people in this neighborhood count on Walgreens for the simple little things, prescriptions one and now it just really breaks my heart that this drugstore is leaving this neighborhood. I mean it’s the only one in the southwest neighborhood.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans issued the following statement regarding the closure:

I am saddened yet remain undeterred since learning about Walgreens decision to close their store at 670 Thurston Rd. in Rochester.

I learned of this closing because many of my team members and family members use this pharmacy – not because we received any outreach from Walgreens leadership. And since that day two weeks ago, we have been working aggressively to keep the store open.

The Thurston Road Walgreens store is the only pharmacy located in the 19th Ward. By closing it, Walgreens is creating a pharmacy desert in a majority Black neighborhood. They propose moving those customers to a store on Chili Avenue – more than two miles away, unwalkable on a four-lane road, near two other existing pharmacies, and in a neighborhood that is 79% white.

This decision is bad for our community, bad for Walgreens customers, and completely contrary to the company’s expressed desire to promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

I continue to communicate with senior leaders at Walgreens, and have asked that the store at 670 Thurston Rd. be retained. I remain committed to working with Walgreens to find an acceptable solution. To not have a pharmacy in one of the most densely populated areas of the City is completely unacceptable.

Dana Miller says they are trying to convince the Walgreens corporation to stay in the area but in the meantime, they are looking for another tenant to occupy the building.

“We are hopeful that there’s an opportunity to take a look at this decision but in the event that they are not able to we will be working very hard to find another business to replace that location,” Miller said.

Miller says Walgreens does not own the building, so once that business moves out the building will remain empty. Members of economic development will find a replacement tenant that is in the same business.

Walgreens on Thurston Road is scheduled to close on Monday, November 7.