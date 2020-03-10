Business stops free samples in an effort to keep everyone safe from Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Although there are no coronavirus cases in our area right now, Rochester area businesses are feeling the effects of the virus and some are already putting plans in place to protect employees.

If you go usually go into Balsam Bagels for the popular free samples, they are no longer up for grabs.

“Samples are one of the things that we are known for. So I’m figuring we might get a few questions about that. But it is one of the ways that germs can spread so we decided to stop that,” said Rebecca Malek, owner at Balsam Bagels.

This is an effort to protect employees and customers against the coronavirus. And they aren’t the only ones, leaders at Paychex, Inc. are also getting ready for a potential outbreak.

“We activated a cross-functional response team a couple of weeks ago actually and we’re meeting once a day sometimes more than once a day to monitor the situation to prepare communications. We’re in regular communication with employees,” said Laura Saxby Lynch, Paychex, Inc director for corporate communication.

Paychex found through a national survey that most businesses feel prepared for the coronavirus.

Paychex surveyed over 300 national business owners. They found that 59% say they have a business continuity plan in the face of a coronavirus outbreak. 84% say they could make it through a disruption or delay in supply chains and 75% think that they have enough money to survive a potential business pause or shutdown.

Here at Balsam Bagels, owners say they are prepared to take more steps if the coronavirus spread becomes worse.

“We haven’t seen a slow down yet. My husband and I have discussed it I think it could happen. I think unfortunately as things progress here in Monroe County or in this area, I think people might be scared to start going out,” said Malek.

Paychex has multiple tips for business, including going over employee health procedures, creating a business contingency plan and evaluating policies like work-from-home-opportunities.

A link to up-to-date recommendations can be found here.