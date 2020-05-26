1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Business see smaller crowds over memorial day weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Port of Rochester Marina was full for memorial day weekend, but the effects of COVID-19 are still noticeable with some key places of business in this area closed and others struggling to survive on limited capacity and small crowds. 

Seasonal slips are booked for the Port of Rochester Marina, but the start of boating season is looking different than past years, hurting local business in the area who depend on the crowds. 

The port of Rochester Marina is losing some business it would normally see through transient or traveling boaters, as The State Canal system has suspended all non-essential travel, making memorial day weekend look at little different. 

“Usually this time, previous years we’re hosting some big beautiful yachts that are passing through, but we have seen a huge down turn in that just because they haven’t been able to navigate through the canal system,” said Marianne Warfle, general manager port of Rochester marina.

Restaurants in and around the port have also closed their doors and without the crowds, the marina has kept things like the lounge and gift shop closed another blow in the marina’s wallet.

“We just have found it just not worth while in opening it yet until we actually get some better foot traffic down here when the restaurants start opening up,” said Warfle.

Entertainment venues are taking a hit too, Parkside Whispering Pines, a mini golf course in Irodeqouit was opened this weekend, but employees say the crowds weren’t even close to previous years.

And with place like sea breeze and some beaches closed, restaurants near the water like Seabreeze lake view tots aren’t seeing the memorial days crowds they rely on.

Owners say they use the summer income to build a cushion for harder winter months, and might not make it through this winter. 

“We were hopefully for today but without the dine in, really hurts,” said Kelly Meary, owner, Seabreeze lake view tots.

“No swimming over at the beach which a lot of what we get our beach goers, sea breeze goers, boaters. A lot of peoplea are scared to come out there scared to come down here,” said Brittany Vanorden, manager, Seabreeze lake view tots. “So we’re getting by but who knows how long that will last.”

Business are hoping that reopening more business will bring out the crowds they need and they have safety measures in place to protect the people who come in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss