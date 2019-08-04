Business returns along the lakeshore

Flooding impacted businesses along the lake, but clearer weather has seen a return of boats and customers.

The boat ramp at the Port of Rochester just opened up, after weeks of flooding. While it was closed, boaters had to take their business elsewhere.

“The people that own boats they can’t get up people their own boats they can’t get out they have to go 6 miles an hour. I mean our summer is just starting it’s not over with because it’s just gotten so that you can go out and spend a little time,” said Craig Bryce, a boater.

“With the flooding and stuff there’s nothing you can do this is what we love to do we’ll deal with it and everything gets better sometime or another,” said Chris Beaman, a fisherman.

According to managers at the Port of Rochester, closing the boat ramp meant the city was losing money.

Now that the water has leveled out, the port is seeing those summer boaters. The Mariana is at full capacity and boats are out on the water.

“Got some great weather finally. so it’s getting a lot of use and it’s nice to see some of these smaller boaters that get launched in, the jet skis out on the river now because they just haven’t been able to do it,” said Marianne Warfle, general manager at Port of Rochester.

Across the water, Silk O’Loughlins is also getting back to business.

Flooding destroyed their patio, the bar had to close for 2 and a half months.

Now the bar is open, but customers are noticing something different.

“Right now people they hear maybe O’Loughlin’s is open and they come down and they’re expecting to see a patio or whatever. and it’s not there. oh when’s the patio back? But we’re just trying to get things done,” said Mike McKeon, owner of Silk O’Loughlin’s restaurant

Silk O’Loughlins hope to get that patio back in shape by next weekend.

At the Port of Rochester, boaters can use the ramp anyway 24-7.