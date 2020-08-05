Business adapts to serve customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cheshire Audio Visual of Rochester has adapted its core business to meet the evolving needs of its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Cheshire, the Director of Marketing and Business Development at Cheshire AV, discussed how the pandemic has impacted the locally-based business Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Back in March the live events industry came to a screeching halt and live events with travel restrictions and all of the concerns that come with the coronavirus certainly pushed us in a direction to pivot and come up with another solution for our clients,” Cheshire said. “For the last 10 years we’ve really focused on the national market and with the pandemic – and coming back to the Rochester roots – we’re looking to really offer up another solution and hit home with where we’re from and offer up this virtual solution in the Rochester market for our customers.”

Cheshire AV completed the construction of a state-of-the-art streaming studio within its 11,000-square-foot existing facility. It features robotic cameras and a customizable video wall backdrop. “We’ve created a virtual hybrid meetings and events studio here in our facility that is CDC compliant. We can either go to them or have them come to us in the studio to produce a live event, a panel discussion, or a festival if they wanted to go down that road.”

Cheshire said two factors critical to the company’s pandemic response are the ability to be nimble with its offerings for customers and its focus on empowering its employees to execute those solutions. He said other companies struggling to navigate the pandemic challenges would do well to invest their employees in the process.

For more information about Cheshire Audio Visual visit CheshireAV.com.