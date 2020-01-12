Burned body found outside vehicle on fire in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police say a body burned beyond recognition was found Saturday night at the scene of a vehicle fire in Niagara Falls.

Police are asking anyone who saw a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the area of 5300 Buffalo Avenue to call them.

Police said firefighters and officers responded after 9 p.m. Saturday to the scene of a fire, in an area referred to as Hooker Docks because of the proximity to the Hooker Chemical Company.

Police said a burned body was found just outside the vehicle.

Police said the body will be identified using DNA evidence, and that while they know the owner of the vehicle, officers could not initially confirm the body is them.

Police said processing the crime scene will take some time, and the investigation continues.