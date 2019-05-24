Burger King introduces contest to pay off student loans
(WFLA-TV) - Burger King is offering to "eat" your student debt.
The fast food chain announced "Whopper Loans" on Thursday. To enter, customers should download the Burger King app and make a purchase.
The app will then ask the customer to enter their monthly student loan amount.
The grand prize provides up to $100,000 for post-secondary student loan repayment. Weekly prizes, 300 in total, provide up to $500 towards monthly payments.
There is a limit of one entry per person per week of the promotion period.
