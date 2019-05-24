News

Burger King introduces contest to pay off student loans

Posted: May 24, 2019 04:54 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 04:55 AM EDT

(WFLA-TV) - Burger King is offering to "eat" your student debt.

The fast food chain announced "Whopper Loans" on Thursday. To enter, customers should download the Burger King app and make a purchase.

The app will then ask the customer to enter their monthly student loan amount.

The grand prize provides up to $100,000 for post-secondary student loan repayment. Weekly prizes, 300 in total, provide up to $500 towards monthly payments.

There is a limit of one entry per person per week of the promotion period.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected