Burger King introduces contest to pay off student loans

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This is a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WFLA-TV) - Burger King is offering to "eat" your student debt.

The fast food chain announced "Whopper Loans" on Thursday. To enter, customers should download the Burger King app and make a purchase.

The app will then ask the customer to enter their monthly student loan amount.

The grand prize provides up to $100,000 for post-secondary student loan repayment. Weekly prizes, 300 in total, provide up to $500 towards monthly payments.

There is a limit of one entry per person per week of the promotion period.