BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo’s African lion pride just grew fourfold.

The zoo welcomed four new lion cubs into the world on June 2 and 3. The cubs, which the zoo deemed, “The Fab Four,” were born to their mother, Lusaka, and father, Tiberius. It is the pair’s third litter.

The zoo said its animal care team began monitoring Lukasa closely in the days prior to her giving birth and they were watching via remote cameras when she went into labor. Three of the cubs were born on the evening of June 2, while the fourth entered the world in the early hours of June 3.

All four are nursing well and showing signs of good health, according to the zoo. They currently do not have names, but it appears that there are two male and two female cubs.

The cubs will remain off-exhibit for the time being so they can continue to become more mobile as well as bond and nurse with their mom.

“The birth of any animal is exciting, and lion cubs are especially heartwarming because – well

-they are adorable! We are honored to care for Lusaka, the cubs, and all the members of their

pride, while recognizing that they also represent the future and hope for the conservation of their species, reminding us of the importance of a sustained commitment to work to save lions in the wild,” Lisa Smith, Buffalo Zoo Interim President and CEO, said during a release.