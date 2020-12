A cold front this earlier this evening is bringing in a blast of cold that will send temperatures into the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Lake-effect snow showers will start to ramp up along the shorelines of Lake Ontario and drop south overnight and early Tuesday morning. This should put around an inch or less across Monroe County and something like 2-4" in Wayne County. Worth the plow for some spots along and north of 104. A good night to get the salt down before morning.

It is a cold Tuesday with temperatures stuck in the 20s. The lake-effect snow band starts to break apart Tuesday evening and skies clear out for another cold night into early Wednesday. Warmer air quickly takes over and temperatures rocket up into the lower 40s. That should melt away any snow on the ground. A weak warm front late in the day is quickly followed by a cold front that will bring some rain and wet snow showers into early Thursday.