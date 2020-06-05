Buffalo police officers have been suspended, after they pushed 75-year-old man to the ground

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Buffalo police officers have been suspended after an incident that left a man lying on the sidewalk and bleeding from the head. The man is in stable, but critical condition.
The video was provided by WBFO, Buffalo’s NPR affiliate.
It shows a man being pushed by police before falling backward. He hit his head on the pavement, outside of Buffalo City Hall. He started bleeding from the year, while officers walked past him.
However, the original Buffalo Police Department report said that he “was injured when he tripped and fell.”
Later in the night, BPD said Internal Affairs has opened an investigation into the incident, as ordered by the commissioner. Both officers were suspended immediately.
State Police medics determined at the scene that he suffered a cut and a possible concussion.