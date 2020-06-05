Buffalo police officers have been suspended, after they pushed 75-year-old man to the ground

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Buffalo police officers have been suspended after an incident that left a man lying on the sidewalk and bleeding from the head. The man is in stable, but critical condition.

#New: Statement by Mayor Brown. The 75-year-old man is in stable but serious condition at ECMC. pic.twitter.com/uQfzUFSckQ — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) June 5, 2020

The video was provided by WBFO, Buffalo’s NPR affiliate.

It shows a man being pushed by police before falling backward. He hit his head on the pavement, outside of Buffalo City Hall. He started bleeding from the year, while officers walked past him.

Video from @WBFO clearly shows the man was pushed backward by police. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) June 5, 2020

However, the original Buffalo Police Department report said that he “was injured when he tripped and fell.”

Later in the night, BPD said Internal Affairs has opened an investigation into the incident, as ordered by the commissioner. Both officers were suspended immediately.

#BREAKING: Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood has ordered the immediate suspension of both officers involved in a video circulating tonight of a man pushed by officers after a protest in Niagara Square. A source has told me that man suffered from a possible concussion. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 5, 2020

State Police medics determined at the scene that he suffered a cut and a possible concussion.