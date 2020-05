BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police officers are asking for information on a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a teen Friday night.

Police say a 17-year-old male victim was taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle around 8:30 p.m. He was later declared deceased at the hospital.

At this time, police say they haven’t established a location where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP CALL Line at (716) 847-2255.