BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say two men were shot on Goodyear Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a 25-year-old Buffalo man and a 27-year-old Buffalo man showed up to ECMC in “civilian vehicles” just before 4 p.m.

According to police, the 25-year-old was released from ECMC, while the 27-year-old is in stable condition at the hospital.

Officials ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.