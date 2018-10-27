Buffalo Police find suspicious device outside of post office

Reports of what appears to be a pipe bomb was found outside of the post office on South Park Avenue Saturday morning.

The FBI and ATF are currently assisting Buffalo Police with the investigation.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo spoke to the media this afternoon regarding a non-functioning pipe bomb that was found on the front steps of the South Park post office just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Rinaldo said the device, which was not in any sort of package or envelope, appeared similar to the device left outside the South District police station earlier this week.

When asked about the possibility of the same suspect leaving the devices at the police station and post office Rinaldo said he’s not assuming anything.

South Park is currently closed in that area until further notice.

BREAKING: BPD on scene after suspicious device discovered outside of a post office in the 2000 block of South Park Avenue.— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) October 27, 2018