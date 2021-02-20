Buffalo officers deploy BolaWrap to detain woman during mental health call

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Police Department says they successfully deployed a BolaWrap while responding to a mental health crisis call Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Kenfield-Langfield area after a woman allegedly leaped from a second-floor window holding a pair of scissors. BPD said the woman posed the potential to harm herself or others.

Officials believed the woman was at risk for hypothermia as she was only wearing a t-shirt.

The BolaWrap was deployed after BPD officers spent an extended period of time trying to get the woman to enter the police vehicle to be taken for a medical evaluation, according to authorities.

According to the manufacturer’s website, a BolaWrap is “Like “remote handcuffs”, BolaWrap safely & humanely restrains resisting subjects from a distance without relying on pain compliance tools.”

The woman was eventually put in the police vehicle and transported to the Erie County Medical Center for medical treatment and evaluation following the deployment of the BolaWrap.