1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Buffalo mayor talks helping Buffalo heal with CBS’ Jeff Glor

News
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/ CBS) – While the country has been in turmoil over the past few weeks, it’s been nine days since an incident involving a 75-year-old man shown pushed by two police officers added Buffalo to the national conversation.

“It was horrific. I was very worried for his health. Immediately praying, but then had to reach out very quickly to the management of the Buffalo Police Department to try and made sense of what I had seen, ” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Martin Gugino, 75, is still in the hospital with a fractured skull. Brown defended the city spokesperson, whose initial press release painted an incomplete picture.

CBS Morning News reporter Jeff Glor asked Brown what happened in the initial communication process where it was said that he tripped and fell.

“Well, what I would like to say and what people are missing is that people in every single profession can make a mistake, and that mistake doesn’t mean that an intention to mislead is what occurred. Again, everything was moving very quickly,” Brown said.

Both officers in the incident are suspended without pay and charged with assault.

In the fallout, the entire police department’s emergency response team resigned from their roles in that group.

“We lost that unit because of a threat from the Buffalo PBA. They got a bulletin from the union saying ‘if you perform these duties as a member of that unit, you will not receive coverage from the union.’ and I think that is unconscionable, Brown said.

The PBA president says the decision to resign was up to each individual officer.
But an email to union members, which has been widely circulated, suggests to members that the PBA may not cover legal fees for members sued for actions related to protests.

Then, last week, Mayor Brown announced police reform policies, including ticketing, not arresting, low-level offenders.

Glor asked Brown why it took the death of George Floyd to get here. Brown says it was the boiling point of a scene played out over and over again, from Eric Garner to Amhad Arbrey.

“They all have been distressing. This took on a life of its own that’s been played over and over and over again. When my family and I first watched that together, there were tears in my house. I almost feel it now, just thinking about it.”

Asked by Glor if healing and reforming may take longer than people expect, Brown said yes.

“It’s a process that has to be approached with a listening ear, with an open heart, and with great urgency.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss