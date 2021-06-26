Buffalo man shot on Woodlawn Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a 41-year-old man was shot just after 10 p.m. Friday on Woodlawn Avenue near Wohlers Avenue.

According to officials, police found the victim near East Ferry Street and Humboldt Parkway, and he was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Police said he is in stable condition and detectives say the suspect made off with money and the victim’s cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.