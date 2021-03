BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they’re investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the call at the 200 block of Johnson Street at 4:30 a.m.

According to detectives, a 29-year-old Buffalo man was shot while inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead after being taken to ECMC police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential line at 716-847-2255.