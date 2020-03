AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo couple celebrated Leap Day as newlyweds. Helen and Matthew Logue tied the knot in Amherst on Saturday.

The Logues said they’re still deciding whether they will celebrate their anniversary every year or every four years.

Helen is from Binghamton and Matthew is from Buffalo.

The couple met online and had their first date at Spot Coffee in Buffalo.

They said they wanted to choose a unique date for their wedding so that they’ll always remember it.