Buffalo City Honors teacher arrested after several female students come forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A City Honors teacher was arrested Thursday by the FBI on charges related to child pornography.

Peter Hingston, 59, of Amherst is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and possession of an image of child pornography.

“As with many child predators, Mr. Hingston was very calculating in the manner he went about his business,” said U.S. Attorney James Kennedy. “He had folders to hide certain parts of his body.”

Hingston, who prosecutors said worked the last 10 years or so as a middle school technology teacher, allegedly used a GoPro camera to record female students, and prosecutors stated that four students came forward at the end of the last school year.

The investigation went from Buffalo Police to the FBI, who made Thursday’s arrest.