Buffalo Bills fans react after heartbreaking playoff loss

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– Buffalo Bills fans were leaving watch parties Saturday night in disappointment after an overtime game ended in a loss.

The Winfield Grill filling with cheers after every gain, as fans watched the big screens, hoping for a win.

“It’s crazy. The energy’s wild people are super excited but deff on edge,” said Michelle Bruno.

Some say being around other Bills’ fans made the game more enjoyable.

“It’s exciting. I’m not really like a huge football fan, to be honest, but being here and having the energy is really fun,” said Kelsey Mcnaboe.

“It was crazy in there. Lots of energy and got really disappointing,” said Nicole Albertelli.

All eyes were on the TVs as the Bills went into overtime. Even with the loss, fans were still excited about the potential of a playoff win.

“There was a lot of energy and there were a lot of highs and lows. You know, everyone was extremely bummed when you know they didn’t lose, we thought we were gonna pull through but we didn’t so,” said Casandra Meunier.

“Trust in the process that’s what we’re doing. Two playoff sessions in three years were going to stick with that,” said Chris Peck.

“It was a great atmosphere we had a lot of fun inside. it was a great game good on offense and defense and just the end we didn’t come up with what we wanted to,” said Karlie Peterson.

“Bills super bowl 2020,” said Peterson.