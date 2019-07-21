Bud Light apparel and gear available on its website

PHOENIX, A.Z. (KASW) – Need something to wear to your next pool party? Have no fear, Bud Light is here.

Hats, sunglasses, t-shirts, swimsuits and robes by Bud Light are now available for purchase on the American-style lager’s website.

The apparel is full of bright colors, fun patterns and Bud Light logos that reflect the company’s stylish side.

Scrolling through the page, you’ll expect to find beer clothes and accessories.

The website even features “pajameralls,” a cross between pajamas and overalls. Where would you wear something like that you ask? Doesn’t matter, they feature your favorite beer.