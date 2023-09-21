BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of murder for his alleged involvement in a fatal head-on crash in the Town of Freedom that resulted in the deaths of his 24-year-old sister and two juveniles, New York State Police announced.

On June 17, Evan R. Klink of Freedom was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram westbound on Freedom Road when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Ford Focus driven by his sister, Dahlia J. Klink, according to police.

Police said Dahlia and a 4-year-old passenger were transported by Mercy Flight for serious injuries and two additional passengers, Havanah S. Lopez, 17, and Molly Kibler, 6, were pronounced dead at the scene. Dahlia later succumbed to her injuries at ECMC.

Evan was treated for injuries at the scene and his passenger, 19-year-old Cameron Klink, was transported by Mercy Flight with serious injuries.

Evan was arrested Wednesday roughly three months after the crash, and charged with the following:

Three counts of murder in the second degree

One count of aggravated vehicular homicide

Once count of vehicular manslaughter in the first degree

On count of vehicular assault in the first degree

Reckless driving

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Other traffic violations

As of Sept. 21, there was no update on the conditions of the 4-year-old passenger and Cameron.