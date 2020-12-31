Broome County Delivery service fees have been cut in half

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Delivery service fees in Broome County have been cut in half thanks to a measure signed by the County Executive.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar cut that amount in half to just 15 percent in an effort to keep local businesses open and to allow them to make a profit.

Companies like Door Dash and Grub Hub have been charging restaurants in our area about 30 percent to deliver food items from the business to the customer.

Garnar says these cuts are necessary now to prevent possible problems in the future.

“We need to help them get through this winter,” Garnar said. “This is probably going to be the most difficult winter that they’ve ever faced. Whatever we can do to help them we’re going to do. One of those things is making it a little bit less expensive for them to work with these companies that do take-out.”

Garnar said restaurants staying open is imperative for the county so that residents in Broome County can retain jobs.

These measures will include all businesses in the county from local businesses to national chain restaurants in the Binghamton area.