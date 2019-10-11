Brookmeyer tribute labor of love at Eastman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The book “Bob Brookmeyer in Conversation with Dave Rivello” illuminates the talent and wisdom of an eight-time Grammy nominee and National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master.

Written by Rivello for his teacher and mentor, the book offers a rare insight into the mind of this revered musician. Rivello discussed the book and some of the extra features associated with it Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“I spent 15 years with Bob Brookmeyer,” Rivello said. “He was born in 1929. He would have been celebrating his 90th birthday this year. He’s been one of my heroes for as long as I can remember. He played with Count Basie. He played with Duke Ellington. He played with Woody Herman. For us as jazz composers and arrangers, he is just one of the premier people in our field. I was very fortunate to be accepted by him as a student after I’d finished my master’s degree at Eastman.”

A collaboration with ArtistShare is helping lift the words off of the book’s pages. “ArtistShare was the first fan-funded platform, so before there were the other ones that we know now,” explained Rivello. “The thing about ArtistShare when it was developed and still is, it’s called ArtistShare because, in the normal publishing industry, you might – I’m sure you know this – but the model is that the publishing company makes a lot more money than the artists does. So ArtistShare being the opposite of that, so the artist makes the bulk of the money and ArtistShare is a platform basically to present your work. You will create an account and that gives you all this other material, which in my case, it’s interviews with former students of Bob Brookmeyer’s like Maria Schneider, Ryan Truesdell, and Ayn Inserto – who teaches at Berklee now in Boston. And then there’s also interviews with some of Bob’s contemporaries – Jim McNeely, who is the hero of all of ours as well, and Don Sebesky, who has just been around forever. He used to write for CTI records and he is one of our heroes. And he tells great stories. So I just asked them about their time with Bob. So there are all of those streaming audio interviews. There are sketches from the Bob Brookmeyer archive, which we have at Sibley Library now. Bob donated all of his original manuscripts to us. So that’s there. There are some PDFs of things that are in Brookmeyer’s hand so you can see what that looked like. And then on the further level, the composer participant level, there are five streaming audio lessons with me based on my lessons with Brookmeyer. So if you’re a composer or interested in the creative process, you can also access that on that level.”

For Rivello, the undertaking was a labor of love. “Absolutely. I did it just for the world to know all of this stuff because Bob gave me so much. It’s making its way into the world and I’m getting wonderful comments from people who are reading the book that had no idea. And so that’s the payback for me.”

To get the book and create your account to fully experience Bob Brookmeyer’s gift for jazz and composition, visit the ArtistShare website.

To learn more about Dave Rivello, visit his website.

Full interview: