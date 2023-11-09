ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – For Bills fans who don’t already have tickets, these primetime home games seem to be your best option for affordable tickets.

The Bills (5-4) host the Broncos (3-5) Monday at Highmark Stadium at 8:15 p.m.

And whether it’s the date/time, the competition, or the recent struggles, this is the most affordable home game so far this season. (Monday’s forecast isn’t looking too bad, btw).

In a search of Ticketmaster and StubHub, we found a few rare tickets starting in the upper $50s (including fees). There are plenty in both 200 and 300 levels available in the $75 range. And even some lower bowl were available for $90. Of course, prices are fluid, so check back frequently to see which direction tickets are trending.

If you’re watching from home, the game will be televised on ESPN/ABC. Get ready for the action with Buffalo Kickoff Live, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and Monday at 7:00 p.m. (Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:37 a.m.).

Coach Sean McDermott will be holding his weekly media availability today at noon just before practice. You can watch it live right here on RochesterFirst.com.

The Bills have back to back home games. Next Sunday (11/19) they take on the Jets at 4:25 p.m. Those tickets are still starting at around $140.