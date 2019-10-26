Brockport zombie mob shocks, and hundreds line up for haunted cornfields in Spencerport

BROCKPORT & SPENCERPORT, NY (WROC) — The region is gearing up for Halloween a touch early… and loving it. Hundreds showed up in costumes for the downtown merchants parade in Brockport.

Dressed up enthusiastic residents, some young, and some not so young, got their bags loaded with goodies at various shops lining the streets.

“Kids love it! There’s a haunted house at the end,” says Brockport Mayor Margaret Blackman. She says there’s lots of treats for all, and perhaps a few tricks.

“I think there might be some surprises along the way, but I don’t really know until we get there,” she says.

The mayor was right! A gang of about 50 zombies of descended upon Merchant Street to the tune of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, shocking all on the sidelines.

“We’ve got all the people from the community coming out! I even told cheerleaders at the middle school, it’s going to be so much fun I can’t wait,” says Summer Torrance, Zombie Mob Organizer.

In Spencerport, the Verhulst Haunted Hayride has 80 to 100 actors and lines of eager customers ready to be spooked in the dark cornfields and sprinkling rain.

“It’s packed!” says Adam Brenner, an actor at the hayride. He says this year has some serious upgrades.

“We have a really fun strobe light area, some other stuff we didn’t have going on last year. And we introduced some better sound equipment this (season),” says Brenner.

He adds the hay ride can be a bit therapeutic, if you can believe that. “It’s a good time for everyone to get out and have a good time. A great way to escape from all the other stresses in life.”