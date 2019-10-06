Brockport teacher killed in Sweden bike accident

CLARKSON, N.Y. (WROC) – A Brockport elementary teacher has died after a bicycle accident that took place Saturday afternoon in the town of Clarkson.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies identified the victim as 46-year-old Carolyn Ray of Clarkson. The Brockport Central School District said Ray taught second grade at Barclay Elementary School for almost 15 years.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies said the accident took place on Sweden Walker Road just south of Route 18.

Deputies said the vehicle involved is a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was heading southbound on Sweden Walker Road.

Ray was unresponsive at the time deputies arrived but she was still breathing. Ray was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

A MCSO deputy trained in accident reconstruction responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The driver of the truck has not been charged but the investigation remains ongoing.

The school district released this statement:

“The Brockport Central School District is saddened to learn that Carolyn (Carrie) Ray, a second-grade teacher at Barclay Elementary School, has died due to injuries she sustained from a bicycle accident Saturday morning. Carrie was a teacher with the district for almost 15 years and will be deeply missed. Resources and counselors will be available to provide emotional support for both students and staff.”