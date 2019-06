Friday night a Brockport teacher was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

Christopher Albrecht is a fourth-grade teacher from Fred W. Hill School Elementary. He’s been teaching that the school for 23 years.

Mr. Albrecht says his job is to teach children, but his mission is to promote lifelong learning. “My greatest hope that I can give to others what has been given to me, the gift of watching children grow,” says Albrecht.

Mr. Albrecht is one of five inductees to be inducted.