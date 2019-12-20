Brockport Superintendent takes new position with state’s department of education

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Doctor Lesli Myers-Small is the New State Assistant Commissioner of School Reform and Innovation, meaning she will work to bring change to low performing districts through the state, including the Rochester City School District.

Doctor Lesli Myers-Small, is finishing up her finals days as superintendent of the Brockport Central School District.

She began in July of 2012, becoming the first African-American woman to become a superintendent of schools in Monroe County.

Over the years, she has overseen many new programs within the district.

“Teacher classrooms have opened up significantly. We have teachers partnering together we have teachers within the department working together,” Said Myers-Small.

Myers-Small was appointed by the state board of regents to become the next assistant commissioner of school reform and innovation in the state education department.

She will work with the lowest-performing schools in the state to improve their academics.

“I get the opportunity to basically be a coach. I get to go in and take a look at their strategic plans I’ll look at their academic achievement data their suspensions attendance ect.,” said Myers-Small.

The Rochester City School District will be on that list, and Myers-Small says her experience in the field will make her the right person to make a change.

“I think my experience certainly as a superintendent is going to be very valuable in this case because I’ve walked in the shoes just most recently that’s my goal is to really be, hopefully, be support,” Said Myers-Small.

Myers-Small will begin her new position with the state’s education department on January 6th.