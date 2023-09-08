ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Brockport man has been charged with burglary and arson in connection to thefts and damage at local golf pro shops, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to Twins Hills Country Club and Timber Ridge Golf Club on August 16 for the report of burglaries.

After reviewing surveillance footage at both locations, MCSO says the suspect smashed the door and stole over $1,200 in cash and checks from a safe at Twin Hills.

At Timber Ridge, deputies say a suspect was seen breaking a window. The owner said nothing was stolen.

A week later, on the morning of August 24, deputies responded to Twin Hills Country Club for a burglary. Deputies say when they arrived, they found the door to the shop was shattered, and there was smoke in the building. Damage was estimated at more than $200,000.

Investigators identified Justin L. Skinner, 32, as the suspect. According to MCSO, Skinner was found with a .45 caliber pistol at the time of his arrest. Deputies said Skinner is not allowed to possess a weapon due to a prior conviction.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office charged Skinner with burglary in the second degree, arson in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Skinner was arraigned in Parma Town Court, and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $100,00 cash, $350,000 insurance bond, and a $500,00 partially secured bond.

This investigation remains ongoing, according to deputies, and additional charges may be presented before a grand jury.