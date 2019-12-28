Brockport man arrested for stabbing at Bill Gray’s

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a stabbing at Bill Gray’s in Sweden on Lake Road on Saturday shortly after 2 a.m.

Deputies said the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and that his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. The victim has been released.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Jacob Disanto of Brockport for assault in the second degree.

Disanto was remanded, in lieu of $5,000 bail/ $10,000 bond, to Monroe County Jail after being arraigned in Sweden Town Court.

Deputies have not released the victim’s name at this time.