Brockport hosts Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5k

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Brockport 5K Run & Walk kicked off at the College at Brockport on Sunday morning to honor first responders and military service members.

The event was put on to honor the sacrifice of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller who was killed on September 11, 2001. He was 34 years old.

FDNY has spend more than $125 million to support the heroes who sacrificed life and limbs.

Siller was the youngest of seven children. He was orphaned when he was 10 years old and was raised by all of his older siblings.

On 9/11, Siller had gotten off work and was heading out to play golf with his brothers when he heard the report of a plane striking the World Trade Center. He turned his vehicle around and drove back to his firehouse, gathered up his gear, and headed to the World Trade Center.

He was stopped at the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel. Then he ran through the tunnel to the WTC where he would perish when the South Tower collapsed. Siller left behind a wife and five children, the oldest being 10 years old.