British teen has seizure while playing online game, Texas friend calls UK police, saving his life

(CBS) – Aidan Jackson was playing a game online in his bedroom in Widnes, England when he had a sudden seizure. Luckily, he was playing with a friend, who managed to save his life from 5,000 miles away.

Dia Lathora, a 20-year-old from Texas, alerted police in the U.K. when she realized something was wrong. When police arrived at Jackson’s house, his parents had no idea Jackson had a seizure.

“We were at home watching TV and Aidan was upstairs in his room,” the 17-year-old’s mother told the BBC. “The next thing we noticed was two police cars outside with flashing lights.”

Police told Caroline and Steve Jackson that they had received a call from the U.S. regarding an unresponsive male at their address. When they rushed upstairs, they found their son “extremely disoriented.”

Lathora knew Jackson’s address but did not have his family’s phone number. Instead, she dialed police in the U.K.

“I could hear him seizing and breathing really hard and it sounds like he was choking and crying,” she said.

“I’m calling from the U.S. I’m currently on a call with my friend, he had a seizure and he’s not responding anymore,” Lathora told Cheshire police in a call obtained by BBC News.

Jackson last had a seizure in May 2019. He is currently waiting for an appointment at the hospital, but his parents said he is doing “a lot better.”

“We are extremely thankful for what Dia did and shocked that we could be downstairs and not know anything was happening,” Caroline said. “I’ve spoken to her and expressed our thanks. She’s just glad she could help.”

“I thank her every day,” Jackson said.